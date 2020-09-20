Home Technology Tech news Trump authorizes trading, and TikTok manages to postpone US veto
TechnologyTech news

Trump authorizes trading, and TikTok manages to postpone US veto

By kenyan

TikTok managed to temporarily postpone the app’s veto in the official Android and iOS stores. The deal with Oracle and Walmart moves forward, and American President Donald Trump said, on Saturday (19), that he approves the negotiation.

The deadline for the withdrawal of the app from Play Store and App Store would be today (20), but ByteDance managed another week to finalize the final details of the negotiation that will create the company TikTok Global. Oracle and Walmart will be responsible for 20% of the investment in the new company, which will allow the application to operate within the United States.

The idea of ​​the negotiation is that Oracle, which holds 12.5% ​​of the shares, is responsible for the cloud service of the social network, providing and hosting the platform data for several markets, including the USA. Walmart would take the commercial part, including e-commerce and advertising.

The US Department of Commerce confirmed that the TikTok veto was postponed by one week and, unlike what was reported during the week, ByteDance will remain the majority owner of the app in the agreement approved “conceptually” by Trump. ByteDance holds 80% of the company, but 40% of it is already from American investors, so the US government is technically satisfied.

“I gave my blessing to the negotiation,” the president reportedly told reporters on Saturday. “If they close the deal, that’s great. If they do not close, everything is also fine ”, he evaluated.

Stocks and educational videos

The deal includes the payment of $ 5 billion in fees to the United States Treasury, and includes the launch of an educational video platform to be managed by Oracle, Walmart and investors like Coatue and Sequoia. The content will cover math, reading and science, as well as computer engineering and other advanced subjects.

According to Reuters, this part of the agreement would have surprised ByteDance, which said on Sunday (20) it was unaware of the educational plan as a requirement for the negotiation to be authorized. But the company said it was committed to educational issues.

The opening of shares on a stock exchange based in the USA is also part of the agreement authorized by Trump, which still expects the participation of American shareholders to “increase over time”. An IPO, or initial public offering, to be carried out by the new global company was already expected.

Negotiations between ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart continue in progress, and the new deadline for vetoing the app ends on September 27. TikTok has already processed the administration Trump to try to prevent the overthrow of app stores in the US, arguing that the executive order goes against the First Amendment to the country’s constitution and is motivated by political issues.

Source: CNBC, Reuters

Related news

Tech news

Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta with music recognition in Control Center

kenyan -
In the same week that it released iOS 14 to the general public, Apple began to release version 14.2 for developers, in beta....
Read more
Tech news

Mi 10T line banner at Xiaomi store confirms that cell phone has support for 5G network

kenyan -
We may be close to an official announcement about new models of Xiaomi phones, after the photo of a supposed Xiaomi store in Thailand...
Read more
Tech news

“Rare” unicorn skin released to all players in Fall Guys

kenyan -
The unexpected success of Fall Guys has made the game the most downloaded game in the history of PS Plus since it was included...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Samsung and LG are sued by DivX for alleged breach of...

Tech news kenyan -
However, the latest news involving South Korean manufacturers may end the good momentum achieved by both. Samsung and LG have just been sued...
Read more

Drinking until blacked out may have links to neurodegenerative diseases in...

Tech news kenyan -
If you never drank until you completely blacked out, chances are you have at least had to look after someone who did. ...
Read more

Agreement to make Coronavac vaccine available in SUS may happen on...

Tech news kenyan -
With the pandemic increasingly worrying, a light at the end of the tunnel has been the development of vaccine candidates who can help...
Read more

Spotify attacks Apple One launch and could lead antitrust case

Tech news kenyan -
During yesterday's event (15), Apple introduced the long-awaited "Apple One" service to the world. The novelty brings together all the subscriptions offered by...
Read more

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

Tech news kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke