TST determines end of strike and Correios will return this Tuesday (22)
TST determines end of strike and Correios will return this Tuesday (22)

By kenyan

The postal strike finally came to an end. After a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST), state employees must resume their activities this Tuesday (22), under the risk of a fine of R $ 100,000 per day. Employees have been partially paralyzed since August 17, struggling against a series of proposed measures to save the mail company’s coffers.

The TST’s decision symbolizes a defeat for the state-owned company: it did not want to apply salary readjustments, but will be forced to pay a 2.6% correction – a much lower amount than that requested by the strike workers, who were aiming for 5%. The most critical point of the negotiation, however, was in relation to the extermination and changes to more than 70 benefits that have historically been granted to company employees.

The vacation bonus, for example, was 2/3 of the salary, and now it will be 1/3 (as in the CLT rules), which, according to the Post Office, will be enough to generate savings of R $ 600 million per year. Maternity leave will also undergo changes – if today the class has 180 days of rest, now it will have 120 days, the same amount offered in the labor market for CLT contracts.

Recently, in an interview with the Tilt column, Floriano Peixoto, president of Correios, stated that the extinction or reduction of the 70 benefits would result in savings in the order of R $ 800 million per year. Even though the demand for the state-owned company has increased after the pandemic of COVID-19 (with the acceleration of e-commerce), this money is more necessary to supply a deficit of R $ 2.4 billion.

Source: Tilt

