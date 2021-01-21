Twitch banishes Trump permanently and promises more changes

THE Twitch communicated to the IGN American who banned Donald Trump of your platform definitely. The former US president had already been suspended on January 8, after his supporters invaded Congress in Washington. The platform promises further changes in usage policy.

On that occasion, Donald Trump, still as president of the United States, used Twitter to call his supporters to an anti-democratic demonstration in Congress. The act occurred and was violent, resulting in deaths, invasion and depredation of the place and was considered as a strong attack on American democracy by the press and civil society.

This led several digital platforms, where Trump had a presence, to ban or temporarily suspend the account of the now ex-president. Twitch was one of them, now complementing with the final ban.

“The president’s statements are still interpreted as a summons and we have taken this step to remove the potential to harm our community and the general public,” says the Twitch note.

In addition to removing Trump from the platform, Twitch wants to promote a better environment, in general, with drastic changes.

Twitch in the future

“Twitch has clear rules that prohibit conduct of hate, harassment or inciting violence in our service. That is why we consider external events when making decisions ”, continues the platform note.

Thus, to better reflect the changes, Twitch also informed that it will modify the terms of use, taking into account the considerations of what happened and has happened in the world, whether directly related to the platform or not.

Some of these changes at Twitch have already been put into practice. The platform banned the use of Confederate flags, gender bias and sending nudes, among others, as of January 22. Old videos will not be affected, however.

Recently Twitch also removed the PogChamp emote, after its author defended anti-democratic acts in Washington.

With information: Eurogamer.