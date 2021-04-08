Twitch mobilizes to tackle harassment cases off the platform

A very common practice within the gaming world is the misconduct of players. Be it in online gambling or in the broadcasts, unfortunately there are many unpleasant episodes of harassment, fights, offenses of different levels and, in some cases, everything ends up extrapolating to other spheres, including criminals. With that in mind, Twitch is preparing to update its security policy to mitigate situations that occur outside the platform, in a clear movement after recent serious occurrences.

The company says it has been working on improving its code of conduct since January and that, in partnership with specialized third-party law firms for investigating off-platform cases. Despite the complexity of these episodes, Twitch guarantees help to streamers and players.

With the reform of its conduct policy, the platform has now divided behavior into two levels:

Harassment outside of Twitch related to an incident that happened on Twitch: When analyzing a harassment report originating on Twitch, such as inappropriate comments in the chat, we also consider the verified and related statements on other social networks, if they are reported to us. Behavior outside of Twitch unrelated to specific Twitch incidents, but which poses a significant risk to the Twitch community: This includes serious attitudes of hatred and offense, including threats of mass violence, child sexual harassment, leadership or participation in hate groups , between others.

To anonymously report any cases of harassment, Twitch follows up with your default email address and recommends that your users follow it using it. Anyway, if any occurrence happens outside the platform, the ideal, in addition to informing the platform, is to seek the authorities immediately.