Twitch will ban use of the terms incel, simp and virgin for harassment

THE Twitch said it plans to ban certain chat and broadcast terms on its platform. English terms like “Yes P” and “incel”Will not be allowed, as well as using“virgin”As an offense or harassment between users and channel owners.

The new zero-tolerance policy with these terms will take effect on January 22 next year, according to Twitch’s director of operations, Sara Clemens.

The novelty comes after the platform receives numerous reports of bad behavior or moral harassment that occur between streamers and their audience during broadcasts. According to The Verge, Twitch acknowledged this problem and started banning creators from its service in June this year.

What does it mean?

“Virgo” is a term used to try to offend young people, who have not had sex, in the most childlike sense of offense. The word ban is self-explanatory.

“Simp” is a pejorative slang in English to refer to people who try to please someone else a lot. Translating roughly into Portuguese, it would be like saying that someone is someone else’s “cattle”.

Finally, “incel” refers to the English term “involuntary celibates” or “involuntary celibates”. The phrase serves to classify men who cannot relate to partners and, therefore, tend to be aggressive towards other people.

It is not known how the banning of these terms will affect transmissions in Portuguese, since here these slang terms may have other names and meanings.

With information: The Verge.