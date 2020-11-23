Home Technology Tech news Twitter and Facebook set to pass presidential accounts to Joe Biden
Whether the current President of the United States likes it or not, he will have to give way to his successor. Donald Trump, however, retains access to the presidency’s social media accounts until Mr. Biden has been invested.

The 45th President of the United States can tweet and send Facebook messages from official accounts until January 20. It is only after Joe Biden is sworn in that he will be able to access the official POTUS (President Of The United States) profiles on both social platforms. Twitter has already put all the procedures in place to make it happen as quickly as possible, according to the statements of one of its spokespersons on the site. Politico. Of course, all official Twitter accounts linked to that of the US Presidency will also be forwarded to authorized and confirmed members of government or official spokespersons. And this, even if Trump’s teams do not seem to want to facilitate the process, continuing to challenge the result of the American elections.

On the Facebook side, according to statements by spokespersons collected by Reuters Saturday, we are also in the starting blocks. Mark Zuckerberg’s network stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the Biden administration has access to both Facebook pages as well as all official Instagram accounts and begin their posts as quickly as possible.

To this day, Biden’s teams do not have full access to all the online resources that, normally, should start to be made available to them little by little. The federal agency GSA, which specializes in the post-presidential election transition periods, has still not been able to implement many procedures because of the Trump administration.

Twitter and Facebook cannot bypass this organization but, since they are not subject to the same requirements, they can operate the switches automatically and keep Trump’s escapades archived on their servers in seconds.

All messages from President Trump will be archived by Twitter and available for viewing on a closed account (presumably @ POTUS45). The official American body on the matter (National Archives and Records Administration) backs up everything and must be able to access everything. Facebook will no doubt do the same, in a substantially identical form. Those in charge of the aviary and those of Facebook will then reset the counters to zero, as they had done during the transfer of power between MM. Obama and Trump. Twitter, for its part, wants to get closer to the team of the next president to build good relations and see how the network as well as the White House can work in the best way in the next 4 years. On the Facebook side, no desire for close collaboration is on the agenda but … by January 20 and even after, things can change.

Sources: Politico and Reuters via NBC

