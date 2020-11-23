Twitter and Facebook set to pass presidential accounts to Joe Biden

On the Facebook side, according to statements by spokespersons collected by Reuters Saturday, we are also in the starting blocks. Mark Zuckerberg’s network stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the Biden administration has access to both Facebook pages as well as all official Instagram accounts and begin their posts as quickly as possible.

To this day, Biden’s teams do not have full access to all the online resources that, normally, should start to be made available to them little by little. The federal agency GSA, which specializes in the post-presidential election transition periods, has still not been able to implement many procedures because of the Trump administration.

Twitter and Facebook cannot bypass this organization but, since they are not subject to the same requirements, they can operate the switches automatically and keep Trump’s escapades archived on their servers in seconds.