Twitter boss dreams of users being able to choose their recommendation algorithm

Jack Dorsey revealed to investors how his famous decentralized social network project called Bluesky could work. The boss of Twitter imagines that one day we will be able to choose his recommendation algorithm, rather than blindly trusting a private company that controls him.

A virtuous circle

Twitter could very well continue to develop its own tools, but ultimately users would choose their options within a store of social media algorithms. The platform would thus escape its own control. But that would be to his advantage. Dorsey believes that his company could thus present more relevant content to users who would have a greater incentive to use it.

“This is where we would be competitive”, he said according to The Verge.

Dorsey also sees decentralization as a way to resolve the controversy surrounding Section 230, which discards platforms of responsibility for user-created content. If the regulations get tougher, it will be easier to enforce them with a decentralized network.

Twitter announced the Bluesky Project in December 2019, but it is not yet very advanced. Attempts at decentralized social networks like Mastodon have already taken place, but have not met with success with the general public. Jack Dorsey clarified that two options were on the table: work on an existing decentralized system … or start from scratch.

