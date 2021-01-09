Twitter decides to ban Trump for risk of inciting violence

Twitter announced on Friday (8) that Donald Trump’s personal account has been permanently banned. According to the company, the decision was made after an analysis of the recent tweets of the President of the United States and an assessment of how they are received inside and outside the social network.

In the statement, Twitter cited the invasion of Trump supporters to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (6) and pointed out behaviors that, in their conclusion, incite violence in the country. According to the platform, the Republican’s account was permanently blocked based on two tweets.

“The 75 million great American patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN will have a GIANT VOICE for a long time to come. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way ”, said one of the messages.

Shortly thereafter, Trump published: “To all who asked me, I will not be inaugurated on the 20th of January.”

Why was Trump banned from Twitter?

According to Twitter, the statements must be analyzed in the context of the US and the ways in which they can be used to incite violence. The platform claims that the tweets violate its Policy against Glorification of Violence, as “they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021”.

Twitter also recalled that it had already said on Wednesday that additional violations could lead to measures like this.

“Our public interest structure exists to allow the public to hear directly from elected officials and world leaders,” said the company. “However, for years we have made it clear that these accounts are not entirely above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.”