Twitter now allows you to share posts directly in Instagram stories

On a crossover unlikely, Twitter announced on Tuesday (22) that it will allow the sharing of tweets as stories on Instagram. The option will be shown directly in the share menu and is already open to all app users on iOS. If the option to share stories on Facebook is enabled, the content will also be displayed on this network.

To send, just tap the share button on the desired message and choose the Stories icon from the list. You will be taken to the Instagram app and will be able to adjust the size and position of the tweet before posting.

Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

The integration will turn the post into a sticker, so you won’t be able to edit the text, change the link, or modify it in any way after posting — much like you do when sharing songs from Spotify or Deezer in Stories. The announcement was made by the official Twitter support account on the platform itself. This addition should streamline the transfer of content from those who usually position themselves on Twitter and then need to produce an art to bring it to Instagram.

The bird network has already implemented an option similar to stories, called Fleets. Users can access the temporary post posted by the profiles followed in the top bar and by scrolling through the feed, clicking on the photo highlighted by a blue circle.

Tests started last year

The feature was being tested since December 2020 and now arrives in a definitive version for iPhone owners. At the time, the same functionality was also considered for Snapchat, but nothing has yet been announced over the network. For now, there is no forecast when it will be released for Android, but it is expected that this will happen in a few weeks.

If you’re still not seeing this new thing, try updating the app and try again. If the option still doesn’t suggest, the option is to wait a few more hours, as these new features may take some time to be implemented in all accounts.