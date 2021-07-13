Twitter now lets you choose who can reply to an already posted tweet

Twitter responded to requests from its user base and changed: now, tweets can be “closed” even after they are posted. The platform announced this Tuesday (13) that the button “Change who can respond” appears in publications that are already on air and allow you to prevent, at any time and as often as you want, comments or release responses only to profiles that you already follows.

The novelty is an addition to the interaction control tool released by the platform in May last year.

The addition was predicted by the social network’s most recurrent informants, such as Jane Manchun Wong — who mysteriously closed one of her publications, while the feature was not yet available to everyone.

Unlike when you create the post, choosing who can reply to your tweet has been added to the options menu in the upper right corner. To find it, click on the “three dot” icon and look for the “Change who can answer” button.

The novelty works both to control the reach of the interactions of publications that got out of control and to open discussions that were initially closed, but which can add good opinions from the general public.

If you don’t mention anyone in the post and limit comments to just cited profiles, the tool actually closes the post to replies from any other user. Thus, the only possible interactions could be done via retweet with comment (“Comment Tweet” function, as the social network calls it).

The choice about interaction by comments should be gradually being released among users, so don’t be alarmed if the news hasn’t reached your account yet. Pay attention to the menu of each publication to check the presence of the resource as soon as possible.