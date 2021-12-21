Twitter scam tries to make victims with fake “verified” stamp removal

A low-end scam attempt has been used to try to steal the login credentials of verified Twitter users. The message, sent by email, warns of false breaches in the social network’s policy that could lead to the loss of the accounts’ legitimacy seal and asks the potential victim to click a link to identify problems or access the platform’s help center .

The clicks take users to sites that run on the WordPress content management system. If the domain home is accessed directly, it looks legitimate but has nothing to do with Twitter; access via the link sent by email leads to a page that simulates the appearance of the social network, with a login window in which credentials must be entered.

The data, of course, goes into the hands of the scammers, with the later stages of the coup even requesting a two-step authentication deactivation to facilitate a supposed checking of problems by the social network. All to facilitate the intrusion of criminals into verified accounts, which can be used to spread spam and new invasions if victims repeat the same emails and passwords on more than one platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Common pressure tactics are also part of the phishing campaign, such as indicating that issues indicated in the email should be resolved in less than a day. On the other hand, features that facilitate the identification of an unsophisticated scam also appear: the message is sent to an email that is not registered on Twitter, but appears on the profile to be attacked, while the email domain used for dissemination of messages is also random, without any relationship with the social network.

A common and more comprehensive alternative uses fraudulent emails in the name of Twitter and talks about a possible account blocking. In the new case, the appeal is easy to understand, as verified accounts often belong to celebrities, politicians, and other prominent figures in society; at the same time, the seal is an indication targeted by influencers and other users of the social network, with the threat of loss of status, which can serve as an attraction to the click.

How to avoid Twitter scams

Merely receiving emails of this type poses no danger, and similarly, it gives no real indications that your Twitter account is in trouble. Therefore, the ideal is to ignore such communications and never click on links or attached files that come through these means, as well as not respond to scammers’ calls or deliver data through websites or instant messengers, which are also widely used in phishing campaigns of that kind.

As said, common indicators, such as an email domain that does not correspond to the service that would be responsible for the contact, as well as the website used to solve the problems, also help to identify scams. Security solutions and protection of messages or e-mail can also help in this identification, warning the user about access to dangerous pages.

If you suspect that communication on behalf of Twitter or any other service is legitimate, look for help sectors through official websites or service, avoiding clicking on e-mail links unless you are absolutely sure of its origin. Keeping the distrust gauge turned on is the best way to avoid falling into phishing scams, which bet precisely on the urgency and lack of attention to attract victims.