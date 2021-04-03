Twitter Spaces will also be made available for use in web browsers

Twitter is betting heavily on Spaces to expand its user base or, at least, keep those it already has. For this, the social network should expand the feature to all Android and iOS users in April, and already plans to take it to the platform version on the web as well.

The website The Verge contacted the company to question whether the Clubhouse-style live chat could be released on web browsers after seeing a publication by application researcher Jane Manchun Wong. In her profile, the specialist in finding resources hidden in the codes mentions previews of Spaces on the web, which is under development.

The website questioned the platform if there are plans to make Spaces available on the desktop version and received a positive response from a spokesperson for the social network. In addition, the publication also found a post by one of the Spaces developers that shows how live chat rooms would look, made last Friday (26).

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D – noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

Twitter Spaces is available for Android and iOS, in closed tests for some users, for now. The platform is expected to release the feature publicly soon.