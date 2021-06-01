Twitter starts running ads for up to 30 seconds on Fleets

Twitter advances in its plans to monetize the platform, now, introducing ads to Fleets. The social network adopts a model similar to that of Instagram, TikTok and Facebook when inserting advertisements between one fleet and another, displayed with some frequency while the user walks between the creations of the profiles followed.

The monetization model will debut with users residing in the United States and may seem very familiar to those who use other social networks. Eventually, when viewing fleets, an advertisement will take over the entire screen (just like a regular fleet), but its purpose is to advertise a product or service.

Advertisements can take a static or video format and must last up to 30 seconds. As in the neighboring networks, the advertisement can be accompanied by the link available in the “drag up” gesture, which directs the user to the promotion or service in the preferred browser. As with similar solutions, the user can skip publishing at any time by dragging a finger to one side.

Compared to competitors, the ad on Twitter’s Fleets is significantly less. Instagram gives up to 120 seconds for promotional publications, while TikTok limits that time to 60 seconds.

So far, Twitter has not clarified how often sponsored publications will be placed among the fleets. The company limited itself to saying that it will continue to “innovate, test and adapt” the ad model while observing the reception of the format.

This first period of advertisements, in particular, will be used precisely to analyze how advertisements impact the engagement of the social network. The company will understand how this format can be optimized and will share this knowledge with advertisers, while studying other ways to present similar sponsored publications.

There is no forecast for the extension of this evaluation period or which regions will be the next to receive advertisements on Fleets.