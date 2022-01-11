Twitter tests direct search button on iOS app home screen

Twitter has started releasing a new search bar or magnifying glass icon in the app’s home tab on iOS. The tool, still in the testing phase, will make it easier to search for profiles, tweets and other content on the platform more quickly, as soon as the person opens the app.

There are two formats in the testing phase on Apple devices. In the first case, the bar will be centered between the three-dash menu and the stars icon, while in the second case the magnifying glass is positioned to the right, in a slightly more discreet way.

Search on the Home tab, let’s gooooo Now testing on iOS: some of you will see a new search bar or 🔍 icon on the Home tab to easily search Twitter right when you open the app. pic.twitter.com/2B40tlf62A — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 10, 2022

The goal seems to be to perform an A/B test to see which of the two scenarios is the best user response. Option 1 seems to be the most visible, but it can be considered somewhat invasive in the social network interface. Option 2 is very explicit, but it can go unnoticed by less attentive eyes, which would be a negative factor for the platform.

There are no details on whether all iOS users were selected or if the test is restricted to a small group of people. There are also no details on when Android testers should receive the addition or if it will extend to the web version.

For now, the search tool remains an option for iPhone owners, who now have the bottom bar exclusive to other network features, such as Spaces, notifications and the Explore tab.