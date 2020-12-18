Twitter will re-verify accounts and will signal “good” bots

Twitter announced on Thursday (17) the return of the social network account verification service, after almost three years without working. The novelty starts in the beginning of 2021, along with a kind of alert to indicate bots that are “for good”, making it clear which accounts are automated.

In 2017, Twitter stopped delivering stamps that authenticate an account as verified, leaving many people just at ease – like me. Since then, the company claims to have heard feedback from its users and changed some rules of this process.

Next year, a profile no longer needs to have a bio and top image to receive authentication. Another modification is the addition of esports to the sports category when a journalist tries to verify, along with more languages ​​supported for the process.

The request can be made on the computer, as it always has been, but in 2021 a user can request verification of his account through the smartphone and tablet application. If you want this type of seal next to your username, you need to wait until January 20th to start the application – there is no deadline for replying.

Twitter wants more transparency in bots

Another change focuses on robot-controlled accounts, bots. The idea is to make the experience of your users more transparent, making it clear right away that if you receive a response from a specific user, it happened through a system and not from a person’s fingers.

“Accounts that post to Twitter automatically, also called bots, can add a lot of value to the service when they share things like earthquake alerts, or self-care reminders. But it can be confusing for people if it is not clear that these accounts are automated, ”says the social network on its official blog.

“In 2021, we are planning to build a new type of account to distinguish automated accounts from accounts managed by humans, to make it easier for people to know what a bot is and what is not,” he adds.

Accounts of deceased people will also receive a specific stamp, something similar to what Facebook does with users who receive the indication “In memory of”. Twitter says it will create a specific type of account for the memory of these people, in addition to also providing a new form to migrate a traditional profile.

With information: Twitter.