Two more! Samsung launches new blue and white colors for the Galaxy A51 in the USA

Announced in December last year on the international market, the Galaxy A51 has just won two new color variants in the United States. Samsung has launched its intermediate in blue (Prism Crush Blue) and white (Prism Crush White) options.

The company expects to double the success of the model in the country, where it was the best-selling in the first quarter of this year. Until then, it was available in U.S. territory only in black hue (Prism Crush Black).

The settings follow the same. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photos, the device has four rear cameras of 48 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 5 MP (macro) + 5 MP (depth) and one for selfies of 32 MP. Complete the main specifications for the 4,000 mAh battery and Android 10 as the operating system – under the customized One UI 2.0 interface.


Price and availability

The new blue and white colors of the Galaxy A51 can already be purchased from this Monday (22) by consumers in the United States, through the official website of the brand. They are sold in the country for the price of US$ 399.99 (~R$ 2,140).

What did you think of Samsung’s new intermediate colors? Report your opinion to us in the space below.

Technical specifications

  • 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and FHD+ resolution
  • Infinity-O display with fingerprint reader
  • Samsung Exynos 9611 Processor
  • Octa-core chipset up to 2.3GHz
  • Mali GPU-G72 MP3
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Four rear cameras:
    • 48 MP main sensor
    • 12 MP sensor with wide-angle lens
    • 5 MP sensor with macro lens
    • 5 MP sensor for depth-of-field data
  • 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
  • One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in Casasbahia for R$ 1,804. The cost-benefit Good and this one of the best models in this preo range. To see the other 33 offers click here.

(updated June 22, 2020, 8:00 p.m.)

