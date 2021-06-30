Type Ia supernova explodes in an unusual region of its host galaxy

A supernova that exploded in a galaxy located just 96.2 million light-years away was the subject of studies by a team of astronomers from China and other countries. This is a relatively common stellar explosion, but one that stands out for being located in an atypical region on the outskirts of its galaxy, NGC 474.

Discovered on July 9, 2017, supernova SN2017gc is of type Ia, meaning its progenitor star was part of a binary system alongside a white dwarf. Because explosions of this type are valuable sources of information about the evolution of stars, researchers turned to data from various observatories to learn more about the supernova.

They performed exhaustive analyzes of SN2017fgc’s photometric and spectroscopic data, covering the period from 12 days before the explosion to 389 days after maximum brightness. Thus, the team found that the supernova had an absolute peak magnitude of -19.32 mag—consistent with all Type Ia supernovae, which are similar in brightness, because stars appear that gradually gained mass until reaching the threshold point, which leads to explosion. Because of this ever-consistent brightness, Type Ia supernovae are used as a standard candle to measure distances to their host galaxies.

Scientists have also found that peak luminosity indicates the presence of nickel at about 0.51 solar masses. It is worth noting that supernovae in this category are considered to produce part of the nickel and iron in the universe. However, the authors also mentioned that the Fe II, Si II, and Mg II (iron, silicon, and magnesium, respectively) spectral lines combined are “obviously stronger” than Type Ia supernovae in general.

But it is not these factors that cause the strangeness, but the location. It’s just that Type Ia supernovae tend to explode near the center of their host galaxies, except that SN2017gc is very far from the central region of NGC 474. So it appears that this particular supernova is an exception to the rule, but the researchers didn’t stay. satisfied with a superficial conclusion. Closer inspection revealed that this lenticular galaxy underwent fusion processes 2 billion years ago.

This merger may explain the atypical placement of this supernova. “We speculated that SN2017fgc could be ejected from the inside of companion galaxy NGC 470 during the merger that took place,” the authors wrote in the preprint article, “or formed as a result of some cold gas remaining in the disk. [da galáxia] companion.” To confirm this speculation, further studies will be conducted.