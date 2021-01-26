Uber lays off employees of the Postmates app, acquired last year

The company had bought the food delivery service in 2020. It separated at the end of last week from 15% of these employees.

Uber is eliminating most of the Postmates executive team, including founder and CEO Bastian Lehmann. The company proceeded last Thursday to the eviction of 15% of the workforce of this start-up of meal delivery bought in 2020 for 2.65 billion dollars.

Pooling

The discounts are part of a wider Postmates integration with Uber and a tie-up with Eats, though the two services remain separate. Certain infrastructures will thus be shared. Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Global Director of Uber Eats, will continue to manage the business.

Uber Eats was already the group’s most lucrative business. But recent events have forced Uber to further strengthen its presence in this sector, with the pandemic significantly disrupting VTC activities. However, competition is fierce in this area. Uber must in particular deal with the growing success of Doordash in the United States.

Source: The New-York Times