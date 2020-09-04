Ubisoft renames Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising and announces new event

Confirming rumors, Ubisoft announced via Twitter that it will rename God & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising. The game was announced during E3 2019 as a new adventure with strong inspirations in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and should have more details revealed during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for September 10.

Parallel to this, the Xbox Store listed the game in advance, revealing details like file weight and even the release date. According to the store, Immortals Fenyx Rising should occupy about 30GB of disk space, and be part of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery program. Therefore, buyers of the Xbox One version will have a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version.

See you September 10th! #UbiForward – Fenyx Rising Immortals (@FenyxRising) September 1, 2020

Gameplay images are also among the material released, and show possible changes in the visual when compared to the original teaser. With a character that appears more mature, the screenshots indicate an approximation of realism, although the style of play seems to have remained aligned with what had been originally announced.

Finally, the description of Immortals Fenyx Rising revealed details of the plot and the gameplay as a whole. According to the list, players will assume the role of “Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a mission to save the Greek gods”. The game will feature weapons such as the Achilles sword and Daedalus wings in its arsenal, as well as an open world with seven exclusive regions, inspired by each of the gods.

With possible launch on December 3 this year’s title should be one of the highlights of next week’s event, alongside Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, officially announced during the last Ubisoft Forward in July.