Home Technology Tech news Ubisoft renames Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising and announces new...
TechnologyTech news

Ubisoft renames Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising and announces new event

By kenyan

Confirming rumors, Ubisoft announced via Twitter that it will rename God & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising. The game was announced during E3 2019 as a new adventure with strong inspirations in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and should have more details revealed during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for September 10.

Parallel to this, the Xbox Store listed the game in advance, revealing details like file weight and even the release date. According to the store, Immortals Fenyx Rising should occupy about 30GB of disk space, and be part of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery program. Therefore, buyers of the Xbox One version will have a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version.

Gameplay images are also among the material released, and show possible changes in the visual when compared to the original teaser. With a character that appears more mature, the screenshots indicate an approximation of realism, although the style of play seems to have remained aligned with what had been originally announced.

Finally, the description of Immortals Fenyx Rising revealed details of the plot and the gameplay as a whole. According to the list, players will assume the role of “Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a mission to save the Greek gods”. The game will feature weapons such as the Achilles sword and Daedalus wings in its arsenal, as well as an open world with seven exclusive regions, inspired by each of the gods.

With possible launch on December 3 this year’s title should be one of the highlights of next week’s event, alongside Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, officially announced during the last Ubisoft Forward in July.

Related news

Tech news

Report supports the importance of the Artemis program for humans to explore Mars

kenyan -
The Explore Mars group issued a report supporting the idea that the Artemis program, created by NASA to develop the permanent and sustainable...
Read more
Tech news

Supposed real images of the Redmi Note 10 reveal visuals and configurations; Look

kenyan -
Supposed real images of the Redmi Note 10, circulate on the social network Weibo this Friday (4) and reveal a series of features...
Read more
Tech news

Sony Xperia 5 II has leaked promotional video detailing features of the compact flagship

kenyan -
With a few days to go before the official launch of the new Xperia 5 II, the new smartphone compact Sony’s high-performance, new information...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,508FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Oculus Point Reyes leaked in listing as possible most accessible successor...

Tech news kenyan -
Virtual Reality has been the scene of great advances in recent years, with Oculus being one of the main developers of technology. Its...
Read more

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming...

Tech news kenyan -
After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform....
Read more

Redmi Note 10 leaks in images showing camera module and specifications

Tech news kenyan -
Leaks released this week indicated that Redmi is already preparing a successor for its most important intermediary. THE Redmi Note 10 went through...
Read more

Criminals are extorting companies with threats of “fatal” DDoS attacks

Tech news kenyan -
A new malicious campaign organized by cyber criminals is giving a lot of headaches to several companies around the world. According to...
Read more

Dirty John: Betty | 10 disturbing details from season 2...

Tech news kenyan -
One year after the debut of the first season of Dirty John on Netflix, a new real story adapted for television arrived on...
Read more

Huawei continues to invest in HiSilicon and Kirin chip development, says...

Tech news kenyan -
Despite its determination to continue operating in the smartphone market, Huawei has faced a number of difficulties after the United States sanctions. The...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke