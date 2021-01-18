Ubuntu 21.04 will have security feature requested in 2006

O Ubuntu 21.04, next version of Linux distribution gives Canonical, will address an old complaint from many users: the setting that allows, by default, any system account to access directories created by other users, will cease to exist.

The first complaints about this configuration date back to 2006. Basically, it makes a directory created by a user having, by default, 755 permission. This number indicates that a directory or file can be executed, read and written by its owner, in addition to being read and run by users in the same group and users who do not belong to it.

This type of configuration was originally implemented to facilitate file sharing between different users. But, with security concerns becoming more and more evident and the increasing integration of local machines with cloud services, this is really an aspect to be reviewed.

Just take into account, as an example, the implications that would arise if an account were hacked and used to access another user’s confidential files in the same environment.

Alex Murray, one of Canonical’s security developers, signaled at Ubuntu mailing list that this approach will change in Ubuntu 21.04, unless there is some opposition. As there has been none so far, the change has already entered the queue of tasks to be performed for the distribution.

The permissions setting will change from 755 to 750, indicating that accounts that are not part of the same user group will not have any access to the directories created by the user, even for reading.

Better late than later. But note that this is just a default configuration change. If, for some reason, the previous approach is necessary, the administrator will only need to reconfigure it.

As the numbering in the name indicates, the final version of Ubuntu 21.04 will be released in April 2021.

With information: Phoronix.