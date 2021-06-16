ULike: the new smartphone photo editor you need to know

Hey guys! Today I came to give a tip for those who like to take pictures on their cell phone. When it comes to posting photos on social media, filters and effects are very popular, right? It’s just that they’re a creative way to make photo edits. You can make highlights, add color palettes and even use really cool effects. 💙

But nowadays, there are also several photo editor apps that enhance this experience even further. So, you can turn your photos into real works of art and the result is pretty cool there on the networks.

So, today I came to show you this tip: do you already know ULike? Just take a look at this photo editor. 😉

ULike: get to know the photo editor app

People, before starting, it is worth remembering that ULike is available for Android and iOS (iPhone) smartphones, ok? So everyone can enjoy the app.

Step 1: When opening the ULike app, you can take photos taking advantage of all the filters and effects in the app. To do this, just navigate between the tabs “looks” (default), “beauty” (Beauty and makeup) and “Filter” (Filters and color palettes). On the tab “Retouch” (Retouch) you can edit photos directly from your gallery;

Step 2: for that, just tap “Retouch” and select the photo you want to edit;

Step 3: so, you can make corrections to the photo and still add some cool effects. In addition, ULike can even recognize faces to apply these effects to the photo;

Step 4: oh! And look how cool, you can also put on a virtual makeup. There are many editing options, right?

Step 5: when you’ve finished your edits, just tap “Save” (Save) to save your photo in the gallery.

Quickly, right? It’s worth checking now you know a little about ULike. Did you like this tip? Share this story with your friends. 🥰