Understand the risks of using a piratecharger on your phone

Then you save, save your hard-earned money, buy a state-of-the-art smartphone for two… three thousand reais – a true top of the line – and a low-quality, counterfeit accessory, which costs about 10% of the value of the device, burns the phone. Makes you want to cry, do you think so? The problem is that few people know the risks of using a cable or a low-quality pirated or plug charger. Danger goes beyond the material good…

At first it may seem like a way to save and get away from high prices. An original cable and charger set can cost between 200 and 300 reais depending on the device. But it is not difficult to buy similar parallels for less than 30 reais. These products are cheaper for one reason only: infinitely inferior quality without any guarantee of safety. Still, you can’t guarantee that a parallel product with a higher price is synonymous with a good quality product…

And the claim that most side products are not safe is not from the mouth out. A study by the British organization Trading Standards, which conducted a series of tests with mobile phone chargers, states that of 400 counterfeit Apple chargers tested, 397 failed in basic security requirements. Most of these chargers presented insufficient insulation against electrical discharges. At the same time, the organization warned that the risks of using pirate dinghies could be fatal.

In addition to electrical discharges, counterfeit or faulty cables can cause the devices to become too hot and even explode. Chargers analyzed by electrical safety first showed damaged internal components or poorly welded internal wires, which carries a risk of short circuits. Now using a charger of dubious provenance is even more dangerous.

The pirate industry does not make efforts to make its products almost identical to the originals – at least in appearance. They copy to the technical specifications described in the loader. But then how to detect a pirate charger? Well, the first indication is the search for an original device in the manufacturer’s own store. If not possible, some tips can help you not to buy cat by hare…

Always search for certified devices. Here in Brazil, an Anatel seal like this identifies that the product meets the requirements determined by the authorities. Still, watch out. There are those who fake even the seal. Also see if the product brings information such as the manufacturing site and other specifications; pay attention to errors in the text and logo inscribed on the product. Finally, pay attention to materials, finish and weight. Counterfeiters tend to be lighter because they are empty inside, and can bring imperfections as well. That said, remember, saving can cost you dearly if you opt for pirates… and then you won’t say we didn’t warn you!