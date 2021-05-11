“Unintentionally”, Microsoft says it never made a dime selling consoles

To the surprise of zero people, Microsoft revealed loud and clear that the sale of consoles does not bring profit to the company’s games division. The information came from Lori Wright, vice president of the Xbox division, who revealed the information during the trial of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple.

Called to be a witness in the lawsuit, Wright, when asked about the console market and profit margin over consoles, had to open up Microsoft’s strategy: “We have no profit margin. We sell consoles at a loss.”

This revelation is not necessarily a novelty. However, Microsoft has already revealed that the Xbox division, regardless of its strategy with hardware, operates in the blue thanks to services and games traded on its platform, such as the Xbox Game Pass.

This strategy, for example, is also adopted by Sony, which sees most of its divisions having a constant loss, unlike the PlayStation sector, which manages to work with considerable profits on account of its games.

Switch escapes the rule

Currently, only the Nintendo Switch can generate profits from its sales. According to Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, the way Nintendo works on its video game favors so that, in the end, the profit margin is higher. It is worth remembering that, recently, the console has reached the mark of 84.5 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 2017, which made it reach the fourth position of best-selling video games in the history of the Japanese company.