United States may distribute two different COVID-19 vaccines in October

The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC), last Wednesday (2), notified public health officials from all of its 50 states and five major cities to prepare for the distribution of a COVID vaccine. -19.

Initially, between the months of October and November, only risk groups and health professionals will receive the doses. CDC documents were sent to the government on the same day as U.S. President Donald Trump, stated that a vaccine could reach the population even before the end of the year.

Anthony S. Fauci, considered the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, along with Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration, the country’s regulatory body, said in interviews that the vaccine must be available to these groups before clinical trials are completed. , if the data is very positive.

Photo: Tami Chappell / Reuters

Health officials agree that the government needs to be prepared to urgently launch a vaccine, but there is also concern that such a close availability is just a campaign strategy, since the elections for president take place on 3 November. The CDC plans establish some technical criteria for the two vaccine candidates, called Vaccine A and Vaccine B.

Among the specifications are the requirements for transport, mixing, storage and administration, which coincide with requirements for vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which are in advanced stages of clinical testing, near the end of the stages. Pfizer, for example, announced last month that it is preparing for a government review as early as October this year.

Within this scenario of requirements, this should mean that the two vaccines can demonstrate the safety and efficacy required for an emergency authorization from the FDA in October. Vaccine A, which may be that of Pfizer, should offer two million initial doses, and vaccine B, which may be that of Moderna, should have one million ready doses.

Source: The New York Times