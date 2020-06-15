Home Technology news Unusual in the U.S., Apple starts to allow installments up to 12x...
Unusual in the U.S., Apple starts to allow installments up to 12x with Apple Card

By kenyan

That’s news that can leave many confused given the financial habits so different between Brazilians and Americans, but come on: Apple is finally allowing its buyers to parcel out their purchases.

Yes, in the United States it is not common for credit card to be used for installments. This is because cultural, financial habits and economic development in general are different. The public usually only makes financing for purchases of huge figures, or in specific products. Apple, for example, already had an iPhone financing program with monthly installments, for example.

With the novelty, limited to the Apple Card, Apple consumers can now split 6x the purchase of AirPods, HomePods and Apple TVs, while iPads, Macs, Pro Display XDR and others hold the purchase split in up to 12 installments.

Installments don’t charge interest, and interestingly, the Apple Watch keeps demanding cash payment. Purchases keep the cashback of 3% of the apple card’s permanent offer, i.e. the user does not miss promotional offers when joining the installment.

As the Brazilian well knows, the total amount of purchases is deducted from the credit limit, despite the installments being paid monthly. The control of purchases, of course, is done by the Wallet app.

As we do not need Apple Card in Brazil to split our purchases, this is a novelty for Americans that does not surprise the Brazilian. After all, Apple’s own website in the country includes the installment of all products, including Apple Watch. Spot purchases even yield a 10% discount, which often doesn’t help that much when it comes to purchasing that new MacBook…

And you, what do you think of this facility for the Americans? Tell us in the comments!

