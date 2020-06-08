Up the ante? Samsung wants A-line phones with wireless recharge in 2021

The Galaxy A intermediate line was revamped in an interesting way in 2019, gaining from basic devices to some more inventive ones like the Galaxy A80.

In 2020, however, we are seeing that Samsung’s proposal is to offer versatile cameras in all its launches, to the point that the increasing numbering of handsets no longer indicate so much that there is a significant gain in benefits, except in those more advanced ones like the Galaxy A51 and A71.

As much as we still have a lot of 2020 ahead of us, industry sources point out that The South Korean already talks to some suppliers because of ideas she had for the next generation of products in 2021. According to them, the manufacturer wants to bring wireless recharge to these intermediate products. Of course, not all of them, but at least for the most popular and most expensive.

Thus, it is possible that the successors of the A51 and A71 offer the technology, which is very welcome. Samsung would already be talking to Hansol Technics, Amotech and Chemtronics to get this idea off the paper. They provided the technology for the Galaxy S20.

As we know, innovations cost a price: the company tries to implement the technology as cheaply as possible and therefore should work with these three suppliers. But the transfer of this cost to the consumer sounds evident.

In terms of Brazil, it is worth remembering that the new launches of line A have been drawing attention not only for the resources, but also values: the A21s was launched today (08) by the same as the company charges for A31: R$ 1,999. The Galaxy A01 is another sign that the pricing of the brand in the country is bold: it was launched at R $ 1.099, even being an entry product.

Do you like line A? Do you think Samsung’s prices in Brazil for this family of devices make them competitive for rivals from other brands? Tell us in the comments!