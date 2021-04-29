Upgrade now! NVidia releases fixes for security holes in its GPUs

If you have an Nvidia video card, you need to update your product driver as soon as possible. According to the company, there are five bugs that represent security breaches considered medium to high risk in outdated GPUs.

One of the most serious problems was listed as 7.5 / 10 on the CVSS scale, which measures the level of vulnerability. The flaw was found directly in the Nvidia driver installer and could allow a malicious person to carry out a denial of service (DDoS) attack, run code or even steal personal information. The “good news” is that, for that, the criminal would need physical access to the victim’s computer.

Other bugs could also exploit points and memory that are no longer valid and take advantage of the Nvidia GPU Display Driver to run malicious code. Nvidia has also reported that there are eight similar loopholes in vGPUs, targeted at workstations and devices used for artificial intelligence calculations.

How to fix?

Nvidia has already released a fix for all of these bugs, so you can easily protect your computer. To do this, simply update your GPU drivers, regardless of the video card model installed.

The update can be done through the Nvidia website on the driver downloads or through the GeForce Experience application. The recommendation is to use the application that makes all adjustments automatically without the need for manual installation.