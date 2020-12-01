US Department of Justice to prepare to attack Facebook and Google for monopoly

Between the hearings in the US Senate and the scrutiny by the highest authorities in different countries, Google and Facebook had a busy legal agenda. The American DOJ will take care of filling any gaps in the schedule of the two giants with its own pursuits.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is preparing several lawsuits against Google and Facebook. The opening of hostilities would take place from next January, just to start 2021 with a bang. It is the anti-monopoly authorities at the federal level and in several states that are mobilized to carry out its actions. Google is used to this kind of procedure and is preparing to respond to attacks against it last October. For Facebook, on the other hand, this is the first time that the government has attacked him over the question of his position in the market. The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has it in its sights and would not be determined to let it go. Also, as the newly elected president, Joe Biden, does not particularly carry the social network in his heart because of all the fake news that can circulate there easily, there is a good chance that the procedures will be long and meticulously carried out.

Google attacked for its ubiquity, Facebook for its use of data

The American judicial authorities are said to accuse Google, among others, of paying the main manufacturers of smartphones to have its engine and several of its services preinstalled on the devices. The fact that the search engine spends a fortune to be the one that iPhones use by default is also disputed. Finally, its leading position in the Internet search market as well as its omnipresence in the field of online advertising are also in the crosshairs of American prosecutors.

Facebook, for its part, would be criticized for using its position to crush or suffocate the competition. Or buy it back to better grow its ranks, as was the case for Instagram and WhatsApp. Its financial mass and its number of subscribers added to the quantities of data it has in its possession constitute both a major strike force but also an invaluable treasure. A windfall that he can choose or not to share with third parties, if the latter pay the price while running the risk of no longer guaranteeing the security of said data by doing so. It did not take more to cringe the teeth of the American authorities.