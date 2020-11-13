Home Technology Tech news US government gives up banning TikTok for now
US government gives up banning TikTok for now

By kenyan

Deadline given to TikTok to separate from ByteDance expired on Thursday, but no action should be taken at this time

On Thursday (12), the deadline stipulated by the United States Foreign Investment Committee so that the TikTok sell part of its operations to get rid of the Chinese ByteDance, under penalty of suspension of its activities in the country. However, the US government appears to have given up on banning the social network – at least for now.

TikTok App (Image: Antonbe / Pixabay)

According to an injunction issued by Judge Wendy Beetlestone, in Pennsylvania, the United States Department of Commerce would have exceeded the limits of its authority when trying to ban transactions on TikTok.

The short videos created and exchanged on TikTok are expressive and informative, and are analogous to “films”, “works of art”, “photographs” and “news feeds” expressly protected by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone, ruling in favor of TikTok

In response, the government says the decision to ban TikTok “has been banned and will not go into effect pending further legal developments”. However, in early November, the Commerce Department had promised not to give up the dispute.

Process has no news “for weeks”

TikTok claimed to have requested a 30-day extension to comply with the US order. However, it would not have obtained “significant return” weeks ago.

After pressure from the government Trump, ByteDance has agreed to sell part of its business in the United States under an agreement with Oracle and Walmart. However, the Chinese government did not get to approve the deal.

It is possible that the lack of news on the part of the US government is linked to the American election race, which resulted in Joe Biden’s victory. It is known that Donald Trump was the leader of sanctions on Chinese companies, but there is still no information on how Biden plans to address the situation in his term.

With information: The Wall Street Journal and The Verge

