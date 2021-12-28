US photography giant suffers ransomware attack

Shutterfly photo and personalization service is another one of the latest ransomware victims. An attack in early December crashed thousands of company devices and led to corporate and customer data leakage. The coup did not interrupt the operation of websites and platforms aimed at end users, but it would have hit some of the group’s companies and, mainly, their internal data servers.

Information from the Bleeping Computer website points to the Conti gang as responsible for the coup. In total, 4,000 devices and 120 servers and virtual machines would have been compromised after criminals spent weeks spreading across networks, obtaining data that is now used in a payment negotiation with an unconfirmed exact amount, but which would be in the house of the millions of dollars. The threat is the same as always: if the ransom is not paid, the information will be released to the public.

As if gravity weren’t already enough, the content of the volume pointed out by criminals can make everything more serious. Among financial records, corporate documents and bank information of the company and its marketplace users, there would also be end-user information, including customer financial data, with the right to the last four digits of credit cards used for purchases. In addition, according to the Conti group, source codes related to Shutterfly’s online stores would also have been obtained.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The company has several brands and services under its umbrella, including image customization platforms, photo products, product customization and cloud sharing. Information from the international press does not indicate to which platforms the data obtained by criminals belong. An official statement issued by Shutterfly was responsible for doing this, but other issues raised by the report were denied.

In a statement, the company confirmed that it was the victim of a ransomware attack that compromised corporate and product manufacturing systems, as well as parts of three of its platforms — Lifetouch, a Canadian-based photo company, BorrowLenses equipment rental service and Groovebook, aimed at creating digital albums. The company, however, hasn’t said exactly the extent of the damage, while end-user sites and systems remain down.

On the other hand, Shutterfly said it does not store financial data or documents of its customers and rejects the hypothesis that bank records were in the middle of the leak. The company also stated that it is carrying out a survey of the data that may have been leaked and that it will inform affected customers as soon as there is more news about the case. There are also no reports of information from Brazilians among the compromised volume.

Of Russian origin, the Conti group is one of the main ransomware gangs in activity today, responsible for attacks against more than 400 companies around the world, including names like Advantech and municipal and national governments in Ireland, the United States and the United Kingdom United.

On a dark web site, countdown timers are displayed until payment and information about ransoms delivered by victims or data made available, otherwise, in a double extortion practice that involves not only the return of the locked systems, but also the confidentiality of leaks .