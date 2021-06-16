US startup develops electric flying bus capable of carrying up to 40 people

Flying electric vehicles will be a reality, but the speed with which companies are betting on this type of product is as impressive as the efficiency promised by them. This time, the novelty is the electric flying bus from Kelekona, a startup based in New York that has just announced the development of this new solution in urban mobility.

According to the company, the bus will be what we know as eVTOL, the same technology used by Embraer and Volocopter flying cars. They are cars or drones that take off vertically and have electric rotors, in addition to battery and charging as if they were the electrified vehicles that currently run on the streets of the world. What changes in the Kelekona model is the passenger and cargo capacity.

The promise is that it will be able to carry up to 40 passengers on air shuttle routes, but at prices very similar to those of high-speed trains, something in the range of US$ 80. The first scheduled route for the Kelekona flying bus is the route from New York City to the Hamptons, an upscale neighborhood located 150 kilometers from the megalopolis and it will be done in just an hour. Other routes scheduled for the first phase of the project are Los Angeles/San Francisco and London/Paris.

The idea of ​​creating a vehicle of this size came from Kelekona CEO Braeden Kelekona. According to him, the already loaded airspace of big cities will be even more crowded when the flying cars start to share the air with the helicopters. Therefore, it makes more sense to carry more people in a single vehicle, such as this bus.

To carry 40 people or up to 4.5 tons of cargo, Kelekona’s flying bus will be equipped with eight large rotors and a fuselage made of aluminum and composite material created with a 3D printer. Landings and take-offs, as mentioned, will be vertical.

If regulated, the flying bus will be able to operate as early as 2024. Kelekona’s plans, however, are to start work only with cargo and then pass it on to passengers.