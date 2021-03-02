USDT cryptocurrency Tether is the target of $ 24 million extortion

Tether, the developer platform for stablecoin USDT, revealed that it is being extorted by hackers who claim to have accessed private documents. Criminals require 500 bitcoins (BTC) as payment to avoid leaking emails and other confidential files. The amount in the cryptocurrency amounts to approximately $ 24 million.

Two Twitter accounts were created exclusively to threaten Tether and one of its banking partners, Deltec Bank. The ‘Deltecleaks’ and ‘TetherLeaks’ started a series of publications, mostly screenshots, showing that they had confidential data stolen from companies. Both accounts have already been deleted from the social network.

In the publications, the hackers claim that the two companies, Tether and Deltec Bank, would be involved in criminal operations. “What happens when your criminal operation begins to receive unwanted attention? You are allied with other criminals with whom you have partnered to ‘see what to do’ ”, said the anonymous account addressing the extortion targets.

“Have you ever wondered what attracted Tether to Deltec Bank? In the coming weeks, I will provide daily leaks from within Tether, ”concludes the threat.

Documents would be false

However, Tether has spoken out, saying that the threats are unfounded and that the alleged documents that the hackers would actually have would be false. However, the criminal group sent a “ransom letter” from the files to the companies. In it, 500 bitcoins are required as a price for the non-disclosure of all the data they would have stolen.

The information was revealed by Tether herself, who created a thread on your official Twitter to clarify the matter. In the first post, the platform states that “forged documents are circulating, allegedly about Tether employees and representatives of Deltec Bank”.

Tether will not pay ransom

The posts continue: “Today we also received a redemption request for 500 BTC to be sent to bc1qa9f60pved3w3w0p7snpxlnh5t4uj95vxn797a7 (digital wallet address). The sender said that unless they receive BTCs by tomorrow, they will leak documents to the public in an effort to “damage the bitcoin ecosystem”. We will not pay, ”Tether said.

According to the company, it is not clear whether we are talking about a basic extortion scheme, where everything is just a bluff, “like those aimed at other cryptocurrency companies”. Tether reaffirmed its safe position that everything is false and that there are people “desperate” to harm the platform and other companies in the industry.

“Although we believe that this is a very sad attempt to shake Tether, we take it seriously. We report false communications and the ransom request associated with the authorities. As always, we will fully support law enforcement in the investigation of this extortion scheme ”, concludes the cryptocurrency company.

