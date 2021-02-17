Vaccine: North Korea tried to hack Pfizer laboratory servers

Kim Jong Un’s hackers tried to steal data on vaccines and treatments linked to Covid-19.

We can be totally spared by the coronavirus and yet want to know more about the vaccines that can fight it. The proof: hackers from North Korea, a country that says it has no patients with Covid-19, have tried to break into Pfizer servers located in South Korea to steal data on vaccines and treatments for this pandemic. This information comes from the South Korean secret service and was relayed by the Washington Post.

Pfizer, for its part, has not commented on the matter. It is therefore not known whether these espionage attempts were successful or not. This is not the first time that this kind of attack has been observed. As of November 2020, Microsoft security researchers had already detected attempts to hack labs around the world, by Russian and North Korean hackers. The majority of these attacks have been blocked, but not all, the publisher said.

Source: The Washington Post