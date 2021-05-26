Valve may be working on a console to compete with the Switch

Valve seems ready to enter the console market (or almost) once again. At least, that’s what rumors point out about SteamPal, a supposed portable PC from the company, with a format similar to that of the Nintendo Switch and functioning linked to the computer games platform, scheduled for release later this year.

The information began to circulate this week, after the latest Steam update brought in its code a mention of a new device, precisely the SteamPal. The conversation then merged with existing ones since last year, when Valve started to add mentions to a game optimization for something called Neptune behind the scenes of the gaming platform. Since then, much has been said about the arrival of a company console, which has been corroborated to the international press by anonymous sources.

The SteamPal nomenclature is a code, but the format would be quite similar to that of the Switch, with a touchscreen and joysticks connected on the sides, although not removable. It would be, basically, an all-in-one mini PC, but what stands out is the idea that its operating system would be based on the Linux architecture, requiring the optimization mentioned in some of the service codes and, possibly, limiting the offer available titles.

It helped to light the fire of rumors that Valve’s founder, Gabe Newell, had already hinted that the company was working on a gaming device. Rumors agree on a launch scheduled for the end of this year, which would make the announcement happen soon, but put on the table the scarcity of components that has been hitting the entire technology industry. In a device as specialized as the supposed SteamPal, this is an important issue, which can delay the arrival of the supposed console.

On the other hand, the arrival of SteamPal with Linux architecture may also mark new efforts by the platform to bring more titles to the open source platform. Through a compatibility system called Proton, developers can speed up the development of such versions, freeing their titles to players who use this option – in the case of the console, a nice license cost would also be saved due to this.

If confirmed, SteamPal would also represent a new attempt by Valve in the field of consoles. Anyone who has been following the market for some time should remember Steam Machines, machines customized with PC hardware, but created in order to optimize the experience and offer a similar use to the consoles. It did not work out well, and even with partnerships with major manufacturers, the initiative was short-lived. It does not seem, on the other hand, that the company has been discouraged because of this, since, as said, the rumors about a new endeavor to compete in the video game market are old.

Valve has not commented on the rumors or explained what, exactly, means the mention of SteamPal among the codes of the latest version of the platform.