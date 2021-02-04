Video surveillance drones: the CNIL is worried about our fundamental freedoms

The high authority considers that the legislative framework proposed in the bill for “global security” is not strict enough and that it would first be necessary to carry out an experiment.

Seized by the president of the Senate Law Commission, the CNIL publishes its opinion on the draft law on “global security”. His concerns focus mainly on the use of video surveillance drones, a tool that presents risks of attacks on public freedoms and privacy. Indeed, these devices are “mobile, discreet by nature”, and allow “To film places hitherto difficult to access, or even forbidden to conventional cameras”. In addition, they allow “Monitoring of people on their travels, without their knowledge and over a period which may be long”.

Given these risks, the CNIL believes that we must resist the temptation of “Technological solutionism” and that it would be necessary, before legislating on the use of these drones, to carry out an experiment. This would aim to achieve “A rigorous and independent evaluation” of this new technique, under surveillance. In addition, the CNIL considers that the legislative framework for video surveillance drones must be stricter, by limiting the purposes of use, ensuring that their use is justified for each mission by specific circumstances and for an appropriate duration, and by strengthening the guarantees surrounding their implementation.

Source : CNIL