Viewing Apple Watch Trends

As it is a device focused on training, exercise and physical activities in general, the Apple Watch has several tricks and hidden functions to help you analyze its performance.

One of these features is the Fitness app trends, which highlights the strengths of your pace, but also points out issues for improvement, so you can keep an eye out and try a little harder.

What are the Apple Watch trends?

It’s important to mention that for Apple Watch trends to appear for you, you need at least 180 days of physical activity recorded with your watch. In this way, the device can start to analyze and compare its different performance levels in relation to other periods.

Check out how to access and view your Apple Watch trends below:

Open your iPhone’s Fitness app. In the “Summary” tab of the footer menu, scroll down until you find the “Trends” section; On the right side, click “Show More” to view more details of the feature; On the trends screen, you can find them divided into three categories: “Keep It Up”, “It’s Worth Checking” and “Requires More Data”; In the “Keep It Up” category, trends will be indicated with an up arrow, that is, exercises and goals that you have been doing well, following a good pace; In the “It’s Worth Checking” category, trends will be indicated with a downward arrow, which means that you should be careful to try harder on these mentioned points of attention and improve them; Finally, the category “Requires More Data” shows trends that could not be properly analyzed due to lack of more consolidated data, indicated by a hyphen symbol. In this way, you can follow the instructions given to know how to unlock them.