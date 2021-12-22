ViewSonic unveils portable monitor for mobile, PC and console gaming

Monitors are essential for anyone who likes to enjoy the games to the full, but it is not always possible to take them everywhere. With that in mind, ViewSonic announced a 17-inch portable monitor for mobile gaming, PC and consoles.

Designed as an easy-to-carry solution, ViewSonic’s VX1755 portable monitor is compact and fits into backpacks and suitcases. The model is less than an inch thick (0.6”) and weighs about a kilogram.

The display is not just an alternative for gamers, but for professionals who travel a lot and need a second screen for work. According to the manufacturer, the monitor can be connected to computers, tablets and smartphones.

Portable but powerful

With 1080p Full HD native resolution, the VX1755 monitor can provide a complete gaming experience, according to the brand. The 17-inch IPS display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother images when playing high-movement content such as games.

The display supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, a feature that synchronizes the frame rate between the PC’s graphics card and the monitor. As a result, the dynamic refresh rate prevents image “ripping” and frame crashing during gameplay.

Featuring built-in support for support, the portable monitor has a frameless design on the top and sides. The product also features two built-in speakers, creating an even more immersive experience.

Regarding connectivity, the VX1755 features two USB-C ports for audio and video transmission and bidirectional power. As well, the display has a mini HDMI port and a P2 headphone jack (3.5 mm).

fun anywhere

“The feature set, size and weight make the VX1755 a great companion screen for professionals or gamers who just want a bigger screen than their cell phones when gaming,” said Ray Hendrick, line manager of touchscreen and gaming monitors from ViewSonic.

The US brand’s portable monitor is not yet available to the public. However, users can register on the company’s website in Latin America to receive more information about the product, price and release date.