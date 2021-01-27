Virgin Hyperloop releases video of what it would be like to travel at 800 km / h

If you still remember what it feels like to be stuck in traffic – even in the midst of the pandemic – and you don’t miss this situation (or the crowded trains and subways that stop and cause delays), you can be amazed by the ultra-fast transportation concept of Virgin Hyperloop.

The video shows the company’s plans for the project based on the concept proposed by Elon Musk a few years ago, revealing details about how the capsule system that intends to travel at speeds above 800 km / h will work.

The concept arrives just over two months after the first successful test of the system with humans, which transported two passengers over a distance of 500 meters in 6 seconds. The video presented by Virgen Hyperloop shows the stations with a futuristic and elegant look, with minimalist design and light colors. The idea is that the boarding can also be done outdoors, according to the location.

The capsules themselves are full of comfort and technology, accommodating up to 28 passengers. The company intends that several of these capsules will be guided magnetically by tubes perfectly integrated into the city landscape, transporting thousands of people a day, like a set of train cars – with the advantage that these “wagons” could disperse to find their destination.

Inside each pod, there are business-style chairs and wireless smartphone charging technology. In addition, the vehicles would have panels integrated into the seats to display travel time information, among other notices.

The forecast is that the first Virgen Hyperloop system will not be complete until 2030. The transport system should reach regions such as Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas in the USA first, but there are discussions for the first phase also be implemented in parts of Europe and India.

