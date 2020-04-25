Home Technology news Virtual dating on 'Dating' and more news on Facebook
Virtual dating on ‘Dating’ and more news on Facebook

By kenyan

The social network has announced a number of new features for Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp – all related to group messaging and live streams

 

Not to let social distancing measures cool the mood of flirtation and underdog on the social network, Facebook is introducing the virtual dating feature on Dating, its dating platform (tinder-style). In the coming months, after the match, users will be able to start a video conversation in Messenger so they can get to know each other better.

 

This is one of the news that the company presented today for Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp – all related to communication.  The Facebook messaging app, for example, will allow you to create meeting rooms, with 50 people connected and no time limit. Messenger Rooms will be released in some countries this week, with global expansion coming in the following weeks.

WhatsApp will also gain an upgrade, with the ability to make group voice calls and video calls with up to eight people – with the platform’s assurance that conversations will be private, with end-to-end encryption.

The live broadcasts, which exploded in times of covid-19 pandemic, will also have new features. On Facebook, users will have back the possibility to invite others to the video, with Live With. For professionals, with artists and event companies, the social network plans to add the option to charge for access to events with live videos on Facebook.

On Instagram, streams can be viewed and commented on through your computer. Recently, the company had already expanded the features of the web version of the social network (including direct messages and comments in stories), but now users will also be able to see the streams on a larger screen and comment. Live streams can still be saved on IGTV, so they’re available longer than the 24-hour Stories limit.

