Virtual reality of the Google app brings dinosaurs from Jurassic World to the mobile screen

Last year, Google started releasing a feature in its search bars – which include its own search for Chrome and the search for the Google app – that allows users to simulate the presence of some animals, both pets and wild animals, in their environments. their homes.

To do this, simply search for any of the animals included in the company’s virtual reality service and click to open your 3D image. That way it is possible to see, through the smartphone’s camera, the animal in front of you.

The company is now extending this functionality to the “Jurassic World” dinosaurs. This possibility is the result of a partnership between the search giant and Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia and will allow ten beasts present in the film to be simulated in “home” environments.

To simulate any of them, just type in a Google search the name of the desired species, such as “Tyrannosaurus”, for example. It is still possible to resize the creature to fit inside the house. But when you click on “see real size”, its “real” dimensions will be simulated, possibly exceeding the internal limits of a house.

For Android devices it is still possible to increase the volume of the device to hear the dinosaurs roar and their footsteps, and also to be able to take pictures of them, which will be stored in the internal memory of the device.

Watch a video demonstration of the Mountain View giant’s virtual reality service:

The dinosaurs available for this function are Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon and Parasaurolophus.

The augmented reality service to bring dinosaurs to the screen of users of Google searches uses the technology of the game “Jurassic World Alive”, by Ludia.

In this other video you can see the process of creating the Brachiosaurus for Google’s augmented reality:

Unlike other animals that can be seen in RA, such as cats, dogs and even horses, for example, the migration of dinosaurs to smartphone screens faces another challenge, which are their dimensions. To overcome this, Android’s automatic scaling feature is able to calculate the distance between the user’s cell phone and a surface around it, and thus automatically resize the dinosaur so that it fits on the phone’s screen.

We remember that, in another solution that uses virtual reality, Google created an educational app that shows life under the sea.

