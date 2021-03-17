Visa CEO announces plans to integrate bitcoin purchase

Visa CEO Al Kelly said the company is planning to integrate the purchase of bitcoin (BTC) through its financial services. In addition, payments with the cryptocurrency through conversions to fiat currencies are also in his plans. The information was revealed in a podcast published by Fortune magazine last Tuesday (16).

The ‘Fortune’s Leadership Next’ podcast was about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice. During the conversation, cryptocurrencies and digitizing services became topics. When asked what bitcoin would represent for Visa’s business, Kelly saw the opportunity to openly state his plans with digital currencies.

“We are trying to do two things. One is to allow the purchase of bitcoins with Visa credentials. The other is to work with bitcoin wallets to allow the cryptocurrency to be converted into fiat currency and therefore can be used immediately in any of the 70 million places around the world where Visa is accepted, ”said Kelly.

Bitcoin will be the first crypto to be integrated by Visa

Visa’s CEO said he divides the cryptocurrency universe in two. One part would be very speculative assets, which is where bitcoin, the “digital gold” according to Kelly, would be. The other category would actually be true digital currencies, dedicated to virtual exchanges and transactions. “We see great potential in these currencies to really become a new means of payment,” he said.

In addition, Kelly also reaffirmed that Visa already works with 35 partners to implement some cryptocurrencies for payments. He stressed that these digital currencies that the company currently integrates in its services are stablecoins, linked to some fiat currency or stable asset, such as USDT is associated with the dollar.

In this sense, Visa already allows payment with cryptocurrencies through automatic conversions to fiat currencies. However, bitcoin will be the first speculative digital asset that the payments company will integrate for purchases and transactions.

Mastercard is one step ahead

Kelly’s revelation comes shortly after Mastercard announced its plans to accept cryptocurrencies in its payment services during 2021. Visa’s rival company has said that only a few selected digital currencies will be integrated in the beginning.

However, Mastercard’s proposal is somewhat different, the company will offer a direct payment service with cryptocurrencies. That is, without intermediaries and conversions in the middle of the road. The buyer would, for example, pay with bitcoin while the merchant would also pay in digital currency.

“Cryptocurrencies still don’t move on our network. Our partners in the crypto industry convert digital assets into traditional currencies and then transmit them to the Mastercard network. Our move is to offer direct support for digital currencies, which will allow more merchants to accept cryptocurrencies, ”said Raj Dhamodharan, head of crypto products at Mastercard, in a post on the company’s official blog.

With information: Finance Magnates