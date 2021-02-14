Vivaldi: how to get started with the most customizable browser on the market

The web browser created by the former founder of Opera is a serious alternative for anyone looking for advanced customization options. Here’s everything you need to know to get started with Vivaldi.

Changing browsers and opting for a different solution is probably a decision that many users refuse to make for fear of not finding their marks or certain tools they are used to using.

Vivaldi, a web browser created by one of Opera’s former historic founders, is yet a very serious complete alternative. The application goes against everything that is done by the competition, which tends to simplify its interfaces. Thus, it has multiplied in recent months the new features. The browser, which has built a solid reputation among technophiles, is undoubtedly the one that offers the most options in terms of customization.

Its goal, to try to please everyone by leaving users all the keys to configure a web browser that looks like them and meets their needs. In the following lines, you will discover everything you need to know to learn the basic functions and get started with Vivaldi.

1. Get started with Vivaldi

The first time you open your machine, the web browser should offer you a startup wizard to help you quickly configure your preferences. Click on Continue.

If you want to import bookmarks and settings from a browser you already use, Vivaldi should automatically detect them. All you have to do is select the one for which you want to import data and then click on Continue.

The next page offers you to configure the Blocking system for trackers and advertisements. Select the level of protection that works best for you. You can always set exceptions or change these settings later.

Vivaldi, which has built its reputation on its ability to meet the needs of all users by offering them very extensive customization options, offers you to select a theme to modify the colors of the interface. By default, the browser uses the theme of the operating system. Then click on Continue.

Unlike competing browsers, Vivaldi leaves you free to choose the positioning of the tabs in the browser window. You will be able to choose to find them at the top, left, bottom or right of the navigation window. The configuration is now coming to an end, click on Finish to validate your modifications.

Note that, if you have a site in this tab without finishing this assisted configuration, you can resume it at any time by entering vivaldi: // welcome / in the address bar.

2. Change your search engine

By default, Vivaldi uses Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. Not really known for its efficiency, it is preferable at the first start of the browser to choose an alternative search engine.

To do this, click on the button with a toothed wheel at the bottom left of the window to enter the Settings by Vivaldi.

Then go to the section Search, then in the panel dedicated to Search engine, select your favorite, and tick the box, Set as default search engine.

3. Master the interface

If the majority of browsers are content to offer a relatively clean interface, Vivaldi goes against this practice and displays a number of buttons giving access to as many features.

At the top of the window in the center, under the address bar, you will find the quick access buttons to Bookmarks, at theHistorical as well as Notes that you can write during your online travels.

On the left of the window, you will find quick access to Bookmarks, to the Downloads, at theNavigation history, to the Notes, as well as a window manager.

Finally, at the bottom of Vivaldi’s window, you will find the access button to Settings browser, as well as several buttons corresponding to various functions of Vivaldi, present in the lower toolbar.

From left to right you can show / hide the side toolbar, pause the browser, check the synchronization status of your data in Vivaldi, take a screenshot, add tabs, Show or deactivate the loading images, accessing tools to perform actions on the page (for developers), modifying the zoom level, and finally, accessing the clock (with the possibility of programming a timer, an alarm, etc.) .

4. Create shortcuts to your favorite sites

By clicking on the button + from the Vivaldi sidebar, you can configure a Web panel. This is a shortcut to your favorite web pages allowing you to access them with one click.

In addition, the sites added within a Web panel will open in superimposition of the displayed tab, within an independent pane that you can resize.

This function will be particularly useful for keeping your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram account close at hand.

5. Stack tabs by domain name

Among the many options that Vivaldi offers, there is one that should be particularly useful if you know the habit of multiplying open tabs. The browser offers an option allowing you toStack tabs by domain name.

To do this, open several tabs from the same domain, right-click on one of them, and click on the option Stack tabs by domain name.

All the tabs of the same website will then be grouped together in a second row of tabs, the main row showing only a general tab on which you will have to click to “expand” the list of open tabs.

6. Play the built-in game

Just like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi has a video game on board. To play it, open a new tab and click directly on the dedicated button displayed at the bottom right of the window.

You can also access it directly by entering vivaldi: // game in the address bar. Vivaldia, that’s the name of the game, is an arcade game in which you will have to ride your CycloPunk, a unicycle to roam the streets of your city in the hands of infamous machines that you will have to fight.