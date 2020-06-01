Vivo closes partnership with Spotify and expands portflio of Selfie plans

– Update on 01/06/20 by BB

Almost two weeks ago Vivo announced a partnership with Netflix and Rappi to create the Selfie Rappi and Selfie Netflix plans. With these plans, the company offers access to Rappi’s premium service and a subscription to netflix’s streaming service, and provides a data and voice plan to its customers.

Today, June 1, the company increased the portfolio of postpaid Plans Vivo Selfie by also announcing a partnership with Spotify in addition to starting to make available to the public the other two partnerships that were announced last month.

With Vivo Selfie Spotify, the customer will have the same data and voice plan as the other two partnerships and will have access to a premium plan of the music streaming service.

The package in partnership with Spotify will be made available to Live customers for R$ 150 per month.

– Original article on 05/20/20:

Vivo announces post-paid plans with Netflix and Rappi subscriptions

Vivo announced today, May 20, the launch of two new postpaid plans. The plans, called Vivo Selfie Netflix and Vivo Selfie Rappi, have as differentials the partnership with the two companies that are the main brands in their segments.

In addition to signing in the services of the partners, with the Plans Vivo Selfie the user will have 25 GB of data for internet browsing and another 25 GB of data that can also be used with the company that gives name to the plan. In addition, both plans have, at no additional cost, unlimited international roaming nights to use the mobile phone on international travel to countries in the Americas.

By closing the partnership with these companies, Vivo innovates and reinforces its positioning as a technology company.

Vivo has long innovated to facilitate our customers’ access to different services in the digital world. This time, we work together with market reference companies to once again innovate in the post-paid segment, creating tailor-made plans to meet the interests of our customers. We believe that Vivo Selfie brings together what the consumer wants: convenience, convenience and ease to use their favorite services when, where and how to think best Marcio Fabbris Vice President of B2C at Vivo

Netflix Vice President of Business Development Paul Perryman commented on the partnership: “We are committed to bringing Brazilians the best stories from Brazil and the world as well as innovative and easy ways to enjoy Netflix. For these reasons we are very excited to partner with Vivo for the launch of Vivo Selfie Netflix”

“With Vivo Selfie, users will have access to Rappi Prime, a superapp benefits club, which aims to bring even more convenience to customers, as well as special discounts on the platform,” reinforces Fernando Vilela, Director of Growth and Strategy at Rappi in Brazil.

Check out the two plans below, which will be available from June:

Live Selfie Netflix (R$ 164,99/month): With it, the customer can enjoy netflix reality shows, movies, documentaries and series, such as La Casa de Papel, Modo Avião, Elite, Playing with Fire, Rescue on their mobile phones, as well as on Smart TVs, computers and other applications and media players in full HD quality. And Vivo Selfie also includes unlimited international roaming nights (Vivo Travel) for countries in the Americas, unlimited calls to any phone in Brazil and unlimited WhatsApp without consuming the internet franchise for sending video, text or photo messages.

Vivo Selfie Rappi (R$ 149,99/month): The monthly plan includes rappi prime’s monthly subscription, which offers unlimited free shipping on purchases over $30. The plan also offers 25GB for the customer to surf the internet as they like and another 25GB for use with Rappi. And Vivo Selfie also includes unlimited international roaming nights (Vivo Travel) for countries in the Americas, unlimited calls to any phone in Brazil and unlimited WhatsApp without consuming the internet franchise for sending video, text or photo messages.

To subscribe or learn more about the new plans just go to this link. Vivo reported that in the coming weeks will announce new partners to complement vivo selfie’s portfolio of plans.

We remind you that this week Vivo also partnered with McAfee to make the McAfee Safe Connect service to its customers.