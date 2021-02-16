VLC 4.0 preview shows future interface changes

In early February 2019, after turning 18, VLC version 4.0 was presented with generous visual changes. Some people have already managed to access test versions of the program and found other details that alter even the use of one of the most famous media players.

As good as it may be, VLC has an old face and is at odds with the modernity displayed either in Windows 10, macOS or even in recent Linux distributions. This detail should change with VLC 4.0 when inserting a look focused on something minimalist, with touches of transparencies and darker tones, a promise made two years ago by its creator, Jean-Baptiste Kempf.

Based on the nightly versions of the program, which are part of the first tests not yet fully open to the public, some users have found that the changes go far beyond the hairstyle and new dark clothes. The biggest one, for those who browse the files from VLC, is in the separation of the window where the videos are selected, thus opening a new player to play only the chosen media while the list of content remains visible and in its own area.

VLC 4.0 tries to facilitate the search for videos

The navigation of these videos has also been changed. It starts to prioritize an interface with thumbnails of all the media found inside the operating system’s video folder. The look resembles some managers like Plex or Kodi, which list all videos found in specific folders.

In this new interface for videos, there is also a tab for music (which follows the same rule, searching for the system’s music folder) and another for streaming that may be available on the user’s local network, such as on another computer connected nearby or an HD connected to the router with USB port.

The result is more pleasing to the eye, but it can hinder the organization by folders that some people make. To find other videos that are in other locations or drivers, it is necessary to click on a button in the upper right corner to access the other directories on the computer.

Controls such as playback bar, time remaining, volume, full screen trigger, play / pause and file name gain separate area for the video playback and are in a secondary window. It seems a bit confusing at first, but it can be interesting for users who have two or more monitors.

All changes are still in the testing phase and this means that some of them may be removed from the stable release of VLC 4.0, scheduled to happen sometime this year. One change that I hope to see is the secondary window for only the playback controls ceasing to be new. It is easier to have play, pause and other basic buttons in the same player where the video is played, mainly in full screen, right?

Ah, even with so many changes in VLC 4.0, the media player icon is still that traffic sign cone – whew!

With information: Ars Technica.