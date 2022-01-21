Volkswagen and Bosch partner for battery superfactory

Volkswagen announced that it will have an exclusive company for the development of batteries for electric cars. This Wednesday (19), in an official statement, the company released another novelty on the subject: a partnership with Bosch.

The idea of ​​the group’s executives is to join forces to set up a project unit and, thus, explore the possibilities of industrial-scale solutions for battery manufacturing in Europe. In other words: implement a kind of battery superfactory to meet the continent’s demand.

Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group, said that Europe has what it takes to become a global powerhouse in the development and supply of batteries for electric cars. The forecast is that annual capacity could reach 700 gigawatt hours by 2030.

“Volkswagen and Bosch will explore opportunities to develop and shape this new multi-billion industry in Europe. Our decision to actively engage in vertical integration of the battery manufacturing value chain will tap into sizable new profit pools. The establishment of a fully localized European supply chain for electric mobility made in Europe certainly marks a rare opportunity in business history.”

Bosch celebrates century-old battery experience

On the Bosch side, Rolf Najork, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Bosch Rexroth, praised the prerequisites that his company has to contribute to the partnership.

The executive recalled, for example, that the brand has 135 years of experience in the segment and that is what it intends to make available to Volkswagen to get the superfactory project off the ground, at the latest, by the end of 2022.

“We understand how battery technology works and we know how to manufacture it. European industry has the potential to become a technological engine for the ecological transformation of the economy”, he summarized.

