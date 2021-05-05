Volocopter electric flying taxi should start mass production soon

The Volocopter was developed by the German company of the same name and is being tested by several countries. To help the growth and popularization of this product, the manufacturer entered into a partnership with the Chinese giant Geely Holding Group, owner of Volvo, for the mass production of this electric air taxi.

The relationship between Volocopter and Geely has been going on for a long time. In 2019, the German startup underwent an investment round led by the Chinese, with revenues of US $ 94 million. Now, with the official partnership, it is possible that we will see the electric air taxi flying through Chinese cities in the near future.

For this, however, there is still much to be done in the bureaucratic aspect. Volocopter needs to secure an operating license and vehicle certification from the China Civil Aviation Administration Commission (CAAC), as well as other local authorities, before it starts flying its air taxis in the country. The company is also working on an agreement with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) so that, if Chinese bodies approve the use of the Volocopter, the company can also operate it in the Old World in two or three years.

The Volocopter

The Volocopter is an eVTOL, an aerial vehicle that lands and takes off vertically, but always with an electric motor. Currently the company works with a model capable of carrying a pilot and a passenger, known as the Volocopter 2X. Unlike the original model, which served only for one person and could be controlled remotely, if necessary, much like a giant drone, this version is the one that should be most tested and produced in China, since the objective is to mitigate congestion and pollution problems.

Today the company is developing an improved version of the Volocopter, the VoloCity, which will have a maximum speed of 110 km per hour and a flight time of 35 minutes, numbers slightly higher than the original model, which was able to fly at 100km / h for 30 minutes .