Volvo and Didi team up to create experimental autonomous car fleet

Volvo cars are known for their high level of safety and technology, but the company continues to formalize partnerships to make them even better. The ball was the signing of an agreement with Didi Autonomous Driving, the autonomous technology arm of Didi Chuxing, in which the Swedish automaker will supply a fleet of its XC90 SUVs for autonomous driving tests.

Volvo will supply DiDi XC90 models equipped with the necessary backup systems for functions such as steering and braking, and will collaborate with DiDi Autonomous Driving to integrate the additional software and hardware needed to make it fully ready for autonomous driving.

According to the automaker, this agreement aims to build a long-term partnership as DiDi continues to expand its autonomous test fleets in China and the United States, as well as the robotic taxi commercial operations.

New platform

The XC90 SUVs will be the first to integrate the DiDi Gemini, the company’s new standalone hardware platform, and should be deployed to receive a ride on the company’s network in the future. The built-in backup systems and security features in the SUV, combined with DiDi’s advanced autonomous system, will eventually allow cars to operate without drivers in robot taxi services.

In 2020, Volvo Cars supplied DiDi with XC60 models for use in Shanghai’s first pilot robot taxi program. People in certain areas of the city were able to book trips with self-driving cars using the DiDi app, while vehicles were monitored by a security driver and engineer.