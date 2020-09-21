WandaVision | Everything you missed in the first trailer for the new Marvel series

WandaVision is the first official series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While the attractions of Marvel’s street heroes on Netflix, SHIELD Agents and titles like Runaways and Cloak and Dagger have some contact with the plots told by Marvel Studios, Disney + productions will be directly connected to the events counted so far in the cinema.

That said, WandaVision is what will really start Phase 4 of the MCU. Black Widow must debut before, but it is the Disney + series that will set an important precedent in the magic corner, something that will directly influence the parallel realities of the Marvel Multiverse and the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So, the expectation is great for the attraction, which until recently did not offer many details – many people even put it as a 2021 release. However, in the middle of last week Disney confirmed that it will debut later this year and, on Sunday night (20), took advantage of the attention turned to TV in the delivery of the Emmy to release the first official trailer of WandaVision.

And here are some things that you may not have noticed – and that can reveal great secrets of what’s coming.

Sitcom 60’s

Image: Playback / Disney +

Everyone already knew that the series would flirt with the post-war situation comedies in the United States, when the “American way of life” passed through the traditional families of the American suburb.

As we can see, this is exactly what opens the preview, with a tone of humor and a certain cynicism, which takes us to the award-winning Vision limited series in the comics – and which also had a similar footprint, with the symptoid beside its own family of constructs. In addition, there are obvious references to sitcoms The Dick Van Dyke Show and The witch.

Powers under control?

Image: Playback / Disney +

Since her first appearance at the MCU, Wanda has exhibited powers that resemble telekinesis, moving objects, and some degree of mental control. But everyone who knows her from the comics, has not yet seen her use her manipulation of reality as we see in the trailer.

At one point, she completely changes the look of Visão, making it look human – in addition to the very suburban scenery they live in, which is certainly the work of their sorceress skills. And, it seems, she is doing it all quickly, as if she were in complete control of the situation.

Powers out of control?

Image: Playback / Disney +

When asked how they met and had children, both Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Visão (Paul Bettany) have a hard time remembering what happened. What’s more, they open their eyes wide and seem surprised by this, as if they are realizing that something is not right. This indicates that the Scarlet Witch may be using her powers in an uncontrolled and, apparently, unconscious way.

Agatha Harkness

Image: Playback / Disney +

The series description relates actress Kathryn Hahn as a “noisy neighbor” – after all, every sitcom in the past had its own. But behind the scenes, it has long been said that she was, in fact, the mighty witch Agatha Harkness, one of the original witches of the Salem, Massachusetts, trials.

Throughout the video, we see that she is much more than just a neighbor – and that she probably knows what is actually happening.

M Dynasty Easter Egg

Image: Playback / Disney +

If you look closely at the label of the wine bottle that appears levitating, you will notice that it has the name “Maison du Mepris”, which, translated into English, becomes “House of Contempt” (“House of Contempt”, in the conversion free for Portuguese).

It has long been said that WandaVision will show Wanda losing control of her sanity, just as we saw in the comics, when she is deprived of the existence of her twin children. This is the trigger that leads her to change the whole reality in the event called House of M (M Dynasty). In addition to the presence of Agatha, who has everything to do with this, this may be an indication that we will actually see something similar on the small screens.

The twins Célere and Wiccano

Image: Playback / Disney +

In flashes of previous teasers, we already had the indication that the children of Wanda and Vision, who in the future will become the heroes known as Célere and Wiccano, would appear in the series. Now, they have been confirmed, including with both appearing on their parents’ laps

As we know, Vision is a symptom, so I don’t scientifically get pregnant with Wanda. All of this leads us to believe, then, that the plot in which children are generated, from the powers of the Scarlet Witch, will really be part of WandaVision – because, as I said above, Agatha Harkness has an important role in this story.

Besides that, Ant-Man 3 it should show the formation of the Young Avengers, a group that both Wiccano and Célere were already part of.

Uniforms from Comics and Mind Jewels

Image: Playback / Disney +

We had also seen Wanda wearing her traditional comic book uniform in a scene that apparently is from a Halloween party. This also happens with Vision in the trailer. And something that draws more attention is that, in all this preview, we see the hero with the Jewel of the Mind.

As we know, this jewel was plucked from his forehead by Thanos, leading Vision to his death. It is not yet possible to know if Wanda really can create another gem or use one from another reality, it is a fact that this is the Vision that she remembers – therefore, it must be the work of her powers of manipulation.

Monica Rambeau

Image: Playback / Disney +

Teyonah Parris has already been confirmed as Monica Rambeau, who was once a Captain Marvel in the comics and even appeared as a child in Captain Marvel. Here she is apparently thrown out of the reality created by Wanda.

Since Monica’s powers as Specter are based on energy, it may be a response from the authorities to what Wanda has been doing in a small town. The place where we see her being dragged shows great military movement.

Darcy and SWORD

Image: Playback / Disney +

In this same sequence, you can see the character Darcy (Kat Dennings), who became famous in the first two films of Thor. She appears here alongside many officers, possibly from SWORD, a team similar to SHIELD, but with a focus on interplanetary and extra-dimensional threats.

SWORD possibly appeared on the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home and should be a recurring group at all Marvel attractions going forward, with a bigger role in Captain Marvel 2.

Various realities

Image: Playback / Disney +

At the very end of the trailer we also see Wanda and Visão in “sitcoms from other decades”, in the 70s and 80s. This is another indication that the Scarlet Witch can extrapolate her capabilities and change realities, possibly in an uncontrolled way. It is worth noting that Agatha Harkness also appears in these other versions – and even shows up as a witch.

In fact, in a conversation with Visão, she seems to be the only one who really knows what is happening and that they are trapped in a “bubble” created by Wanda.

Image: Playback / Disney +

Reality manipulation

Finally, we see for the first time Wanda really using her reality manipulation powers with complete clarity. She “updates” the furniture and TV in her home with just a flick of her hands – which, incidentally, closely resembles the actions that Doctor Strange does, thus indicating that these skills are connected to magic.

Have you found other quotes and tips? Tell us there in the comments!

The first trailer for the series that continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released by surprise on Sunday night (20). Check out 10 things you might not have noticed in the video, including the Scarlet Witch’s reality-manipulating powers