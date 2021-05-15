Want to save money? Meet Olivia, the financial assistant app

Hey guys! Want to save money, but not sure where to start? It’s just that starting to save money can sometimes be a very difficult task, right? During the month we have bills, purchases at the market, card bills… it seems that the money arrives and already goes flying, right? 💸

But in the end, sometimes there is something left that we can still save to have some savings and make plans in the future. So today I came to show you an app that is really cool for those who want to learn how to spend better and save money. Just take a look! 😉

Meet Olivia: financial assistance app

Guys, virtual assistant apps have become increasingly smarter over the years, right? Nowadays, we have Alexa, Siri and even Google Assistant that offer excellent virtual assistance services. But, have you ever imagined having a virtual financial assistant?

With the Olivia app, you can see more clearly how you have been using your money and receive some personalized recommendations to help you save. This makes your spending easier to understand. 💰

Ah! And Olivia is also able to separate everything correctly into categories in her personal transactions. So, you can have a little help when making important decisions in your financial control.

Learn how to start using Olivia

You can start using the Olivia app by downloading it for free on your smartphone Android or iOS (iPhone), ok?

Step 1: with the application downloaded, just register using your email address or Google account;

Step 2: done that, there on the home page just touch “Connect my accounts”;

Step 3: then, you will find a list with Olivia’s partner banks and services. Then just select one of the options;

Step 4: with everything connected, Olivia will analyze your transactions to show you tips on savings and promotions. Ah! It will also let you know when you have a balance left to invest. So just go back to the home page;

Step 5: there you will find a summary of your month’s transactions in detail. This way, you can more easily see how you have spent and saved that month;

Step 6: ah! And to receive financial tips from Olivia, just tap on “Settings” and then select “Tips from Olivia”;

Step 7: finally, on this page the Virtual Assistant will show you data and make suggestions on how you can save in the coming weeks.

Pretty cool, right? Ready! Now you know how to use Olivia, a virtual financial assistant to save money. Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends. 🥰