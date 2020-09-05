Home Technology Tech news War on cookies: how browsers are protecting your privacy
War on cookies: how browsers are protecting your privacy

By kenyan

With the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) about to take effect, one of the most common initiatives you will see when entering websites is a banner asking you whether or not you accept a cookie. No, the website is not offering you a chocolate chip cookie: cookies, in computers, are nothing more than small codes that identify you on the web.

When you visit a website and accept such a code, it starts to identify you and respect your preferences – making sure that you don’t have to confirm your age every time you visit that liquor store or inform your email in that newsletter subscription pop-up. Here in the Canaltech, for example, cookies are used to graphically display what material you have already read on our homepage.

Cookies are an essential component of the web and can help make your online experience even better; the problem is that, over the past few years, digital advertising networks have also used this system to track internet users’ activity and offer targeted advertisements. This explains why you receive so many wine banners after researching what is the best pairing with a pinot noir.

Image: Playback / OS X Daily

The cookies used by such advertising networks are known as “third-party cookies” or “third-party cookies”, in the original in English. Fortunately, with the global population waking up to personal data security issues, browsers decided to declare war on the practice. Apparently, they are winning.

Different approaches

Each browser available on the market has adopted its own system to, say, level the legitimate and abusive use of cookies. Apple Safari, for example, has Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP), which stands out for its ability to automatically analyze cookies offered, block third-party cookies and even distinguish an advertising cookie that is disguised as a conventional one – yes, that is possible.

Mozilla’s Firefox has a similar approach, but called Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP). The system was recently updated in early August to become smarter, and according to the company, it has been responsible for blocking 3.4 trillion tracking cookies since it was launched.

Image: Reproduction / Gizmodo

Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome also have native third-party cookie blocking tools, but they are not active “at the factory”. The Search Giant says it wants to eliminate this type of code by 2022, but we have an important question here: the big techs don’t want to stop eating a slice of this gigantic market that is online advertising.

What does the future hold?

In August last year, Google launched a project called Privacy Sandbox, which is nothing more than a more refined ecosystem that aims to replace the classic operation of cookies. The objective would be to better classify these small pieces of code, offering greater transparency for both users and advertisers – allowing everyone to be happy without harming the rights of Internet users.

Roughly speaking, the project consists of five APIs that can be used by advertising networks to obtain anonymized and aggregated data, allowing them to continue offering targeted advertisements without necessarily getting their hands on personal information or browsing habits. This utopian future is still a little far from reality, but the idea itself is already a big step forward for our digital privacy.

Source: Gizmodo

